Climate Fear Has Done More Harm Than Good
I don’t see an upside to climate propaganda.
The more I’ve researched climate change, the more I’ve realized the common knowledge surrounding climate change isn’t just slightly wrong. It’s that the truth is usually the opposite of what we’re told.
We’re told polar bears are going extinct because of climate change. In reality, thanks to a 1973 hunting ban, global polar bear populations are booming.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Or take coral reefs. We’re constantly warned that warming oceans are driving reefs into irreversible collapse through mass bleaching events. And yet the Great Barrier Reef, the only reef with constant data going back to 1985, is near a 36-year high.
Then there’s the claim that climate change is making the world deadlier. In fact, deaths from climate-related events are down 99% over the past century. Why? Because we’ve gotten richer which makes use safer from extreme weather events.
But isn’t heat dangerous? Well, the data shows that 9x more people die from cold than from heat. Heat deaths have risen slightly in some regions, and every preventable death is a tragedy. But overall, as the planet has modestly warmed, total deaths from extreme temperatures have slightly decreased.
What about supercharged storms? Global data shows no meaningful upward trend in climate-related natural disasters since the year 2000. Droughts have declined. Hurricanes have remained stable. Tornado activity has decreased. Extreme weather still exists, and always will, but the claim that it’s getting worse isn’t supported by the observational data.
We’re told a warming world is bad for humans, so why do warm periods in history consistently coincide with human flourishing?
Just look at our own time, over the past 150 years, the world has warmed by about 1.3 degrees Celsius. During that same period, humanity created the greatest explosion of wealth, longevity, health, and abundance in its entire history. Global poverty collapsed. Life expectancy soared. Infant mortality plummeted. Literacy, human rights, and women’s rights are at record-levels. If warming were really bad for humans wouldn’t their be some impact on our prosperity?
This is the part where climate activists say, “Well we should still transition away from fossil fuels because solar and wind are better, cleaner technologies.” Not so fast.
Over the past two decades, governments have spent trillions promoting solar and wind energy. The promise was cheap, clean, reliable power. The reality has been higher energy costs, grid instability, and industrial decline—especially in Europe.
Germany and the UK offer cautionary tales. As energy prices soared, manufacturing has become prohibitively expensive. Factories are shutting down or relocating. Less industry means less wealth and less jobs, which leads to lower morale and growing public anger. The trillions of dollars spent have not led to a green utopia; they’ve only created a degrowth mindset, nihilism, and a dependence on China for rare earth minerals and the renewable energy supply chain—or, in the case of the EU, a dependence on Russia for natural gas. What could possibly go wrong?
There’s also a fundamental technical problem with solar and wind that no amount of wishful thinking can fix: they are intermittent. The sun doesn’t always shine. The wind doesn’t always blow. To compensate, countries must either maintain a 24/7 backup—usually fossil fuels—or massively overbuild capacity just to guarantee reliability. According to the Wall Street Journal this has already happened: “The U.K. used to meet its electricity demand with 60-70 gigawatts of power capacity. Now, the country requires twice as much capacity, 120 gigawatts, to meet slightly lower demand.” So really these green technologies are not “clean” at all, what they are is land, material, and infrastructure intensive and, of course, expensive.
And yet, despite all this, the West continues to lecture the rest of the world about using fossil fuels.
It was okay when we developed using oil, gas, and coal. Even today, fossil fuels still supply roughly 80 percent of our energy. But when countries in Africa or Asia try to build natural gas plants—one of the fastest ways to lift people out of poverty—they’ve been scolded, denied financing, or blocked by institutions like the World Bank.
The result is that climate policy is now actively keeping people poor. It is slowing development, raising costs, destabilizing grids, and fostering resentment—all while being justified by a “feel-good” narrative that doesn’t hold up against reality. The road to hell is paved with good intentions.
And don’t even get me started on the fact that climate doomerism has created an epidemic of climate anxiety among young people who’ve been told they have no future. The amount of human capital that is wasted worrying about this nonsense can not be overstated.
In spite of all this climate change mishigas—and thanks to capitalism and fossil fuels—humanity today is, across the board, safer than ever, wealthier than ever, and more resilient than ever. Of course, we still face challenges as a society, but instead of addressing the things we can change, we’re told to fear the future, distrust progress, and dismantle the very systems that made modern life possible.
I simply do not see an upside to climate propaganda.
Climate fear hasn’t made us safer. It has only wasted our money, made energy more expensive and less reliable, and scared a generation of young people. Enough is enough.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Great summary. The era of Greta is over. Hope young people will read this to regain sanity and optimism.
👏👏👏 An outstanding piece and one of the best I’ve ever read of Substack, Lucy! I’ve followed you at the Free Press since early 2025 and I’ve always been most impressed by you! This piece is loaded with amazing facts everyone needs to know! The press, the politicians and the scientific community got the science behind Climate Change completely wrong. In truth, while Climate Change is certainly real, it’s effects won’t be anywhere near as bad or as catastrophic as folks like Al Gore, John Kerry and Bill Nye, the Science Guy told us. Al Gore needs to give back his Nobel Prize and his pseudoscientific documentary The Inconvenient Truth, should be stripped of all the awards it won. Not a single one of the predictions he made came true.
Climate alarmism needs do stop NOW! It has helped improve no one’s lives, made energy more expensive, disempowered and radicalized young people, and has created societal chaos. If even Bill Gates is denouncing and rejected climate alarmism, you know it’s bad. Saying things like “the world is going to end in ten years!”, “I’m not going to have children to save the planet.” or “humanity going extinct would be good because it would save Earth.” doesn’t do anything to help save the environment or animals at all. Nor do grifters like Greta Thunberg or radical groups like Stop Oil or Extinction Rebellion. The truth of the matter is the polar ice caps are growing, the Earth has only gotten greener, Polar Bear populations are thriving, extreme weather isn’t any worse than at any other point in history, and climate deaths are way down. We are richer, safer and healthier than ever before in human history even in spite of Climate Change. The world getting slightly warmer hasn’t really hurt us at all.
Environmental activism needs reform. I would recommend the following, denounce and expel the radicals from your ranks, be pragmatic, change your tactics, create a centralized leadership structure with a clear set of goals and values you stand for, stop muddying the waters by mixing environmental activism with other issues that have nothing to do with it like racial justice, feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, Indigenous rights, or colonialism, drop identity politics and race essentialism, and distance yourself from folks like Greta Thunberg. As a society we should replace government-imposed, top down solutions with people-led, bottom up solutions. Progressives should also be open to working with conservatives and libertarians on this issue and support both public and private solutions to Climate Change. Renewable energy is good but it’s nowhere near ready to be used on a nationwide and certainly not, a worldwide level. So for the time being while we’re figuring renewables out, let’s stick to fossil fuels and natural gas and start using more nuclear energy which contrary to what you’ve heard, is completely safe. By the way, just an FYI, environmental racism is NOT a thing! Great Britain and Germany’s attempts to implement renewables on a large scale flopped gloriously. I call on the EU to scrap their overly ambitious plans to make their countries green. Also, enough with the Green Colonialism, Asian and African countries have every right to use coal, oil and natural gas and build such plants if they want.