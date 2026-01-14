Lucy Biggers

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jan 14

Great summary. The era of Greta is over. Hope young people will read this to regain sanity and optimism.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
Jan 14Edited

👏👏👏 An outstanding piece and one of the best I’ve ever read of Substack, Lucy! I’ve followed you at the Free Press since early 2025 and I’ve always been most impressed by you! This piece is loaded with amazing facts everyone needs to know! The press, the politicians and the scientific community got the science behind Climate Change completely wrong. In truth, while Climate Change is certainly real, it’s effects won’t be anywhere near as bad or as catastrophic as folks like Al Gore, John Kerry and Bill Nye, the Science Guy told us. Al Gore needs to give back his Nobel Prize and his pseudoscientific documentary The Inconvenient Truth, should be stripped of all the awards it won. Not a single one of the predictions he made came true.

Climate alarmism needs do stop NOW! It has helped improve no one’s lives, made energy more expensive, disempowered and radicalized young people, and has created societal chaos. If even Bill Gates is denouncing and rejected climate alarmism, you know it’s bad. Saying things like “the world is going to end in ten years!”, “I’m not going to have children to save the planet.” or “humanity going extinct would be good because it would save Earth.” doesn’t do anything to help save the environment or animals at all. Nor do grifters like Greta Thunberg or radical groups like Stop Oil or Extinction Rebellion. The truth of the matter is the polar ice caps are growing, the Earth has only gotten greener, Polar Bear populations are thriving, extreme weather isn’t any worse than at any other point in history, and climate deaths are way down. We are richer, safer and healthier than ever before in human history even in spite of Climate Change. The world getting slightly warmer hasn’t really hurt us at all.

Environmental activism needs reform. I would recommend the following, denounce and expel the radicals from your ranks, be pragmatic, change your tactics, create a centralized leadership structure with a clear set of goals and values you stand for, stop muddying the waters by mixing environmental activism with other issues that have nothing to do with it like racial justice, feminism, LGBTQ+ rights, Indigenous rights, or colonialism, drop identity politics and race essentialism, and distance yourself from folks like Greta Thunberg. As a society we should replace government-imposed, top down solutions with people-led, bottom up solutions. Progressives should also be open to working with conservatives and libertarians on this issue and support both public and private solutions to Climate Change. Renewable energy is good but it’s nowhere near ready to be used on a nationwide and certainly not, a worldwide level. So for the time being while we’re figuring renewables out, let’s stick to fossil fuels and natural gas and start using more nuclear energy which contrary to what you’ve heard, is completely safe. By the way, just an FYI, environmental racism is NOT a thing! Great Britain and Germany’s attempts to implement renewables on a large scale flopped gloriously. I call on the EU to scrap their overly ambitious plans to make their countries green. Also, enough with the Green Colonialism, Asian and African countries have every right to use coal, oil and natural gas and build such plants if they want.

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