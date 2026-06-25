So many people—myself included—are drawn to the climate movement because they want to help people. They care, want to help the poor, and save the planet. But what they don’t understand is that the climate movement is doing the exact opposite of what these well-meaning activists want to accomplish.

The movement vilifies reliable energy—the single biggest driver of getting people out of poverty. Over the past several decades, we’ve spent trillions on an energy transition away from fossil fuels. The result? We’ve made our energy system less reliable and more expensive.

Western countries have also practiced climate colonialism by preventing Africa from developing with natural gas, coal, and oil. (This goes against everything climate activists claim to stand for!)

This is the most morally inverted movement ever.

Right now, a billion people don’t have access to reliable energy. That means women are spending their entire day figuring out how to get fuel to cook their food. Children in these settings are not going to school, they’re spending hours collecting wood or walking to get water. All of that is a symptom of energy poverty.

This is when climate activists will say “but the planet is burning!” Just no. The planet is not burning. Yes, we’ve added CO2 to the atmosphere and seen about ~1°C of warming over 150 years. But 95% of CO2 is naturally occurring and historically, warming periods are when humans flourish. The Medieval Warm Period (900–1300 AD) is a great example. It was 0.7-1°C warmer and populations boomed. They then collapsed during the Little Ice Age.

Takeaway the climate hysteria and objectively you would choose to live during a warming period over a cooling period.

The rest of the data is reassuring:

✅Globally hurricanes rates are slightly declining

✅Tornadoes are down

✅Sea level rise is a manageable ~3mm/year

✅Global greening is up 15–40% since the 1980s

✅10x people still die from cold than from heat

In the West the first time students hear about our energy system is within the context of “fossil fuels are burning the planet.” They’re never taught that it’s an amazing technology that has lifted billions out of poverty. I considered this a huge injustice.

We need to pivot away from climate hysteria toward one goal: ending energy poverty and expanding access to energy.

If you’re still gripped by climate fear and anxiety, I’m sorry you are a victim of this fear narrative. But it’s time to get out.