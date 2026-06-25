Lucy Biggers

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Scott Grout's avatar
Scott Grout
Jun 25Edited

Well said Lucy. Thank you for your advocacy for rational environmentalism.

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jun 25

European governments are killing their people in this heatwave because they won't allow air conditioning due to the climate cult. More Europeans die of heat than Americans die of gun violence. ESG and Greta are anti-human communists.

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