Lucy Biggers

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Jason Elias's avatar
Jason Elias
1d

Great and concise breakdown, thank you Lucy!

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Ron Ingram's avatar
Ron Ingram
1d

Brilliant work Lucy, and really excellent explanation. I'll share it with my young granddaughters, who are in school, learning whatever it is they're taught these days...

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