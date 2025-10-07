Lucy Biggers
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Why This CO2 Chart Doesn’t Scare Me
Someone sent me a chart because it was giving them anxiety, and I want to explain why I look at the exact same data and feel no anxiety about climate…
Jul 15
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Lucy Biggers
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June 2026
The Most Morally Inverted Movement Ever
The climate movement preys on the altruism of young people, who end up pushing policies that hurt the poor.
Jun 25
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Lucy Biggers
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March 2026
The Climate "Cure" Is Worse Than the Disease
In trying to prevent potential future harms, we are being asked to dismantle the very energy system that has enabled unprecedented prosperity, longer…
Mar 2
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February 2026
CO2 Is Not a Pollutant!
Reversing the Endangerment Finding is common sense and helps everyone.
Feb 13
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6:18
Former Obama Appointee Calls Out Climate Alarmism
This clip gave me chills.
Feb 6
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5:26
My Regrets From the Climate Movement
Plastic straw bans.
Feb 3
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6:29
January 2026
The Story of How I Left the Climate Movement
Jan 28
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5:35
Climate Fear Has Done More Harm Than Good
I don’t see an upside to climate propaganda.
Jan 14
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October 2025
The Science Says the Weather’s Fine. So Why Do We Feel So Guilty?
If I were to ask you right now whether extreme weather is getting worse because of climate change, I can almost guarantee that your answer would be yes.
Oct 7, 2025
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Lucy Biggers
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August 2025
9 Charts to Calm Your Climate Anxiety
These are the charts I wish I’d seen back when I was deep in the climate movement and struggling with climate anxiety.
Aug 18, 2025
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